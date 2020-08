Smith went 2-for-4 with a walk a home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

He went yard back-to-back with Robinson Cano in the third inning off rookie hurler Spencer Howard. Smith has now homered in three straight games, giving him five on the year, and he's enjoying a big August with a .282/.396/.718 slash line, four home runs and nine RBI in 12 games.