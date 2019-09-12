Smith (foot) hopes to be ready to be activated when first eligible Sept. 25, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He took a big step in his recovery Wednesday running and hitting off a tee for the first time since suffering a stress fracture in his left foot in July. It will be all about whether Smith can work his way into game shape over the next two weeks. At best, he would be available for the final five games of the regular season.