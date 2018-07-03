Smith (wrist) will start at first base and bat seventh against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith had been kept out of the starting nine for the past few games while dealing with a sore wrist, though he was able to pinch hit during Sunday's tilt. Across 18 games with the Mets this year, he's hit .217/.250/.391 with one home run and one RBI.