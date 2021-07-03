Smith went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a pair of runs scored against the Yankees on Saturday.

The Mets scored all of their eight runs during the fifth and sixth innings, and Smith was right in the middle of both rallies. His RBI single in the fifth opened the scoring, and his double the following inning plated two more runs. Smith has racked up five hits and 12 total bases over his past two contests to boost his average from .245 to .256. He's slashing .409/.409/.727 in his last seven games, including Thursday's two-homer performance.