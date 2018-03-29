Smith (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday.

Aside from being able to slot him into a DL spot in certain formats, this isn't actionable, as Smith was expected to be optioned to Triple-A to start the season if he was healthy. Adrian Gonzalez started at first base on Opening Day and Wilmer Flores is expected to split duties there for the foreseeable future. Once Smith gets healthy he will need to impress the organization on and off the field at Triple-A in order to be recalled to the big leagues.