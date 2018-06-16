Mets' Dominic Smith: Launches first homer Friday
Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
They were his first big-league extra-base hits of the year, and Smith now has a strong .308/.357/.615 slash line in five games since his promotion. The Mets will give the 23-year-old every chance to establish himself at first base, but if he struggles, top prospect Peter Alonso -- who just got promoted to Triple-A -- is looming behind him.
