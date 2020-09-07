site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Dominic Smith: Logs four hits Sunday
Smith went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI, two runs and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Phillies.
Smith has been dominant at the plate this season, and he took part in the Mets' 14-run explosion Sunday with three doubles. He has a 1.043 OPS with 22 extra-base hits and 31 RBI in 2020.
