Smith (groin) appeared as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Phillies, doubling in his lone plate appearance before coming around to score a run.

The fact that the Mets allowed Smith to run himself for himself after legging out the double suggests the groin injury he sustained a night earlier isn't a major concern. With an off day Monday due to the Mets' game against the Marlins postponed, Smith will get some additional time to recover before potentially rejoining the lineup Tuesday.