Mets' Dominic Smith: Making big league debut
Smith will make his big league debut Friday against the Phillies.
Smith, a 22-year-old first baseman, is considered one of the top prospects in the Mets' system and will get his first chance tonight to show his power against major league pitching. He has 16 home runs and is slashing .330/.386/.519 this season with Triple-A Las Vegas, so it was only a matter of time until he got his chance with the big league squad. He'll be batting sixth in the lineup Friday, but will have the chance to move up in the lineup if he can show the pop in his bat he's been displaying throughout the minors.
