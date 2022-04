Smith will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith will pick up his third start of the season while Robinson Cano takes a seat for the series finale and Pete Alonso gets a look as the Mets' designated hitter. After logging a career-high 493 plate appearances in 2021, Smith is expected to fill more of a part-time role for the Mets this season while the team has all of its key position players available.