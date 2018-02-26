Smith (quadriceps) had an MRI which revealed no issues Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith had strained his quadriceps Sunday, but appears to have not done serious harm. He is considered day-to-day. It's doubtful that this injury will have long-term effects, but any lost spring training at-bats could hurt him in his battle with Adrian Gonzalez for early-season playing time at first base.