Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that Smith is "not far" from earning a promotion to the big leagues, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times reports.

The writing has been on the wall for Smith's promotion since everyday first baseman Lucas Duda was traded to the Rays last week, and the Mets' decision to promote top prospect Amed Rosario to the majors Tuesday may open the floodgates for further callups in the near future. Even after accounting for the tremendously hitter-friendly environment at Las Vegas, Smith's .340/.394/.534 slash line still stands out, so he certainly seems ready for his first trial with the Mets. Once his promotion eventually comes, Smith will likely occupy an everyday role at first base, resulting in the hot-hitting Wilmer Flores either moving across the diamond or settling into a bench role.