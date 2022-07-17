Smith (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that the swelling in Smith's ankle has lessened since the 27-year-old exited the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Even so, Smith will be sent in for more imaging when the Mets return to New York following Sunday's contest, so a trip to the injured list could still be a possibility. Jeff McNeil will replace Smith in the lineup Sunday as the Mets' designated hitter.