Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith started the last six contests and went 9-for-25 with four home runs, seven runs scored and a stolen base in that stretch. The 24-year-old is seeing regular starts in left field but will hit the bench Sunday with southpaw Max Fried on the mound for Atlanta. J.D. Davis enters the lineup in his stead.