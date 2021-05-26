site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Dominic Smith: Not starting Wednesday
Smith isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies. Brandon Drury will start in left field and bat sixth.
