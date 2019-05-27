Smith got the start at first base and hit second in Sunday's win over the Tigers, going 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored.

Playing time has been hard to come by for Smith this season thanks to Pete Alonso's emergence -- Sunday's start was his first since May 16. Despite the erratic workload, the 23-year-old has performed when called upon, slashing .340/.456/.489 in 57 plate appearances with a homer, six RBI and 13 runs. With the Mets reluctant so far to repeat last year's experiment of using him in an outfield corner, though, Smith's path to a more consistent role would require an injury to Alonso, or a trade.