Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

The 25-year-old has been one of the few constants in the Mets lineup this season, but that hasn't translated into production. Smith is hitting .280 (21-for-75) in May, but he hasn't homered since April 13 and has only two long balls and 15 RBI on the year, well below the expectations created by his strong 2020 campaign.