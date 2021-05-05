site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Dominic Smith: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Smith will take a seat with southpaw Kwang Hyun Kim starting Wednesday's matinee. Kevin Pillar will start in left field and bat fourth.
