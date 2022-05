Smith will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Smith survived the roster cutdown Monday, as he remained on the active roster while Robinson Cano was designated for assignment. While that should give him a safer path to regular starts, he won't start every game, especially not both halves of a doubleheader. Francisco Lindor will rest his legs as the designated hitter in this game, but Smith should return to the lineup for the nightcap.