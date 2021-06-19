site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Dominic Smith: On bench for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Smith sits after going 0-for-3 in the afternoon contest. Brandon Drury gets the start in left field for the nightcap.
