Smith is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run during the Game 1 victory, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap with lefty Steven Matz on the mound for St. Louis. J.D. Davis will bat seventh as the designated hitter.