Mets' Dominic Smith: On bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Smith is 5-for-21 and is without an extra-base hit over his past six games, and he'll head to the bench Sunday. Billy McKinney will start in left field in his place.
