Smith should step into an increased role after Yoenis Cespedes opted out of the 2020 season Sunday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Smith received the start in left field Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, and he should be in the lineup more going forward with Cespedes opting out. Smith appeared in 89 games last season and had somewhat of a breakout year with a .282/.355/.525 slash line and 11 home runs, but he entered 2020 as the odd man out for playing time. Most of his time figures to come as the designated hitter since he remains sub-par defensively at first base and in the outfield.