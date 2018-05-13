Mets' Dominic Smith: Optioned to Triple-A
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas following Sunday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The Mets have an off day Monday and Jay Bruce is going to come off the paternity list prior to Tuesday's game, so sending Smith down now allows him to rejoin Las Vegas a day early. He went 0-for-1 and didn't get a start in two games with the big club. While Smith will be an option the next time the Mets need to summon a bench bat, Peter Alonso is on the verge of passing him on the organizational depth chart with his scorching performance at Double-A.
