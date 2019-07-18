Smith is not starting Thursday against the Giants, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smith will sit for a second straight game as the Mets face another left-hander in Madison Bumgarner. Although the 24-year-old didn't start Wednesday, he still went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI as a substitute. J.D. Davis is starting in left field in place of Smith on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories