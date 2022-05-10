site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-dominic-smith-out-against-lefty-823376 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Dominic Smith: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
The lefty-hitting Smith will cede designated-hitter duties to the righty-hitting J.D. Davis, who receives the starting nod with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the hill for Washington.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read