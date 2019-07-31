Smith was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot and will remain in a walking boot for a few weeks, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smith underwent a CT scan earlier in the week which apparently did not yield positive results. He'll be withheld from baseball activities for at least the next few weeks as a result, suggesting he won't be ready to return until the end of August, at the earliest. J.D. Davis should continue to see time in left field while Smith is on the shelf.