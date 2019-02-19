Smith will only play first base this spring, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith played 13 games in left field last season as the Mets attempted to find ways to get him playing time. At the moment, though, his bat isn't good enough to play anywhere, let alone first base, as he's hit just .210/.259/.406 in 105 major-league games. With Peter Alonso about to arrive, Smith doesn't appear to have an obvious place in the short-term or long-term with the Mets.

