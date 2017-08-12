Mets' Dominic Smith: Picks up hit in MLB debut
Smith went 1-for-3 in Friday's win over the Phillies.
He was removed as part of a double-switch in the sixth inning, but overall it was a successful big-league debut for Smith. The sweet-swinging lefty is still only 22 years old, and while his power stroke has begun to emerge over the last two seasons in the high minors, he's more likely to be a contributor in batting average in his first taste of the majors.
