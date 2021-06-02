Smith went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Smith carried the Mets offensively and contributed with three of the team's five runs, blasting a two-run shot in the top of the fourth and adding another RBI with a sac fly in the sixth. He's hit safely in three straight games and in nine of his last 12 contests, though he's only hitting .268 with a 20.8 percent strikeout rate in that span. Smith also ended his homer drought, as the two-run shot was his first long ball since April 13.