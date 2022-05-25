Smith went 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's 13-12 loss to the Giants.

Smith nearly played hero for the Mets, as his leadoff triple in the top of the ninth put pinch runner Travis Jankowski in position to score the go-ahead run. However, the Giants rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to steal the game from the Mets, who missed out on becoming the National League's first team to reach the 30-win mark. The Mets will look to exact revenge in Wednesday's series finale, and the lefty-hitting Smith should be included in the lineup with the Giants bringing a right-hander (Jakob Junis) to the hill.