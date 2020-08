Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies.

The Mets only managed six hits in total on the night, and the four not off Smith's bat were only singles. The 25-year-old is emerging as the slugger his scouting reports always said he could become, and he's now gone yard in four straight games, giving him six homers and 16 RBI on the year through 16 contests.