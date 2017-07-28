Mets' Dominic Smith: Primed for callup
Smith was not in the lineup Thursday at Triple-A Las Vegas, and he's expected to be called up soon, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
The first baseman is set to take his place on the major-league club following the Thursday trade of Lucas Duda to the Rays. Despite his crisp climb through the ranks, Smith has nothing left to prove at the highest minors level after compiling a .337/.390/.524 line with 15 homers, 68 RBI and 72 runs scored across 449 plate appearances this year. Fantasy owners who still can grab him should do so as soon as possible.
More News
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Extends Triple-A hitting streak to 19 games•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Biding his time at Triple-A•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: No adjustment period at Triple-A•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Crunches first Triple-A homer Tuesday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Sheds 24 pounds in offseason•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...