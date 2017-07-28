Smith was not in the lineup Thursday at Triple-A Las Vegas, and he's expected to be called up soon, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

The first baseman is set to take his place on the major-league club following the Thursday trade of Lucas Duda to the Rays. Despite his crisp climb through the ranks, Smith has nothing left to prove at the highest minors level after compiling a .337/.390/.524 line with 15 homers, 68 RBI and 72 runs scored across 449 plate appearances this year. Fantasy owners who still can grab him should do so as soon as possible.