Smith went 3-for-4 with three singles and a walk in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Arizona.

Smith kept the line moving throughout the game, but the Mets' No. 7 through 9 hitters and pinch hitters went a combined 1-for-12. Nonetheless, it was a solid game for the 25-year-old. He's now slashing .264/.324/.365 with three home runs, 19 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base in 176 plate appearances. Smith has produced three multi-hit efforts in his last six games.