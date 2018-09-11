Smith (groin) is starting at first base and hitting sixth Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Smith picked up a groin injury over the weekend, but he was able to make a pinch hit appearance in Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, doubling and eventually coming around to score. He's been cleared to rejoin the starting nine following Monday's off day, with Jay Bruce getting a breather as a result of Smith's inclusion in the lineup.

