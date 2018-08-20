Smith was sent back down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Smith joined the Mets prior to Sunday's Little League Classic versus Philadelphia in Williamsport, Pa. as each team was allowed an extra roster spot. Looking ahead, expect Smith to come back to the big leagues within the next couple weeks since rosters are about to expand in September. During Sunday's game, Smith went 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI in his lone at-bat.

