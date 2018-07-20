Smith was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Smith was out of the lineup for the Mets' final four games prior to the All-Star break, so it's unsurprising to see him return to the 51s with Yoenis Cespedes (hip) returning from the disabled list. The 23-year-old has a .260/.343/.370 slash line with only two home runs in 56 games for Las Vegas this season.

