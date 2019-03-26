Smith got the start at DH in Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles, going 1-for-5 with a three-run home run.

The ninth-inning blast off Pedro Araujo won the game for the Mets. Smith closes the books on a solid spring that saw him slash .321/.367/.464 with two homers, but assuming Pete Alonso breaks camp on the 25-man roster, Smith would likely be relegated to a bench role unless the rookie really struggles.