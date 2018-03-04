Mets' Dominic Smith: Scheduled for BP
Smith (quad) is scheduled to take batting practice Sunday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Smith resumed jogging three days ago for the first time since the injury, and hitting the cages is a step in the right direction. Though he's expected to take a back seat to Adrian Gonzalez in the first base battle, Smith could certainly help his case for reps with an early return to game action.
