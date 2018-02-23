Smith has been removed from the starting lineup Friday as a punishment for arriving late, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It's not a great sign for Smith, who is tabbed as the Mets' first baseman of the future. After a poor debut in 2017, where he hit .198/.262/.395 in 49 games, the Mets indicated their lack of faith in him by bringing in veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. While it would be wrong to read too much into one incident, Smith is already fighting the perception that he's not a very hard worker, and this just reinforces the idea that the team isn't very happy with him. This event could be a small blow to Smith in his battle to win the starting job out of camp, though if he hits better than Gonzalez this spring, the job should still be his.