Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Despite making the Opening Day roster, Smith has started in just two of the Mets' first 18 games of the season. Smith was always going to have a tough time finding playing time after top prospect Pete Alonso broke camp with the big club, and it's difficult to imagine Smith's prospects improving unless the much-hyped rookie succumbs to an injury or experiences a prolonged slump.