Smith was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Smith picked the wrong time to finally figure things out at the plate. He's hitting .333/.459/.400 but has only started four games due to the emergence of Pete Alonso. Adeiny Hechavarria's contract was selected in a corresponding move after the veteran exercised an opt-out in his contract, forcing the Mets to release him or promote him. The organization elected to keep Hechavarria on the payroll, to Smith's detriment.

