Mets' Dominic Smith: Showing pop during rehab assignment
Smith (quad) is 8-for-30 (.267) with two home runs, four doubles, and six RBI over eight games since beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Apr. 5.
Smith posted a .905 OPS over 114 games with Las Vegas a year ago, and he has fared even better there early in 2018. The Mets can stash him on the disabled list for more than another week, but unless they are ready to pull the plug on Adrian Gonzalez just a month into the season, it seems likely he will remain with Las Vegas when activated in order to get regular at-bats.
