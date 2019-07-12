Smith is not starting Friday against lefty Caleb Smith and the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith moved into a role on the large side of a platoon in left field thanks to his strong .304/.389/.551 line in the first half of the season. He'll likely return to the lineup for both games over the weekend with a pair of lefties on the mound for Miami. J.D. Davis gets the start in left field in his absence.