Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The lefty-hitting Smith will give way to the righty-hitting J.D. Davis at designated hitter, even though the Nationals are bringing a right-hander (Joan Adon) to the hill. Though Smith should have the overall edge on playing time over Davis, the two don't look like they'll be deployed in a strict platoon.