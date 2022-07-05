Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Smith will give way to the righty-hitting J.D. Davis at designated hitter with lefty Nick Lodolo on the hill for Cincinnati. Smith went 3-for-8 with a pair of doubles and two RBI while starting in both of the past two contests, when the Mets opposed right-handed starting pitchers on both occasions. The 27-year-old may be trending toward earning a strong-side platoon role over infielder Luis Guillorme, who brings defensive value but is in a 2-for-26 slump at the plate over his past eight games.