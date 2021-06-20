Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

After sitting out the second half of Saturday's doubleheader, the lefty-hitting Smith will remain on the bench for Sunday's series finale with a southpaw (Patrick Corbin) on the hill for Washington. Smith has actually been more productive against left-handed pitching (.316 wOBA, 105 wRC+ in 52 plate appearances) than right-handed pitching (.296 wOBA, 92 wRC+ in 181 plate appearances) this season.