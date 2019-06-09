Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Per Healey, manager Mickey Callaway classified Smith's absence as more of a day off after the natural first baseman started each of the past three games in left field. While Smith's long-term viability in the outfield remains a question mark, he should at least enter the lineup over the next two games with a designated hitter available for the Mets in their interleague series with the Yankees. Smith has homered three times while batting .433 over his last 11 games, showing he can still deliver some intriguing fantasy value in deeper formats and NL-only leagues even while his playing-time outlook remains somewhat sketchy.