Mets' Dominic Smith: Sitting night game
Smith is not starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.
Smith played first base in the Mets' Game 1 win, going 0-for-4 with a run scored. Pete Alonso will handle first while JD Davis enters the lineup at designated hitter and will bat eighth.
