Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in the Mets' 5-4 loss Saturday against the Braves.

Serving as the left fielder, Smith provided the Mets' first run with a solo homer in the third inning off Julio Teheran. That makes four homers in the last six games for the 24-year-old, and his slash line is a lusty .328/.418/.590 even without receiving the benefit of regular playing time.